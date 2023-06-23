Smart city project launched to support restoration of post-war Ukraine. June. 23, 2023 08:13. bless@donga.com.

South Korea’s technological expertise and know-how will be employed for the urban development projects in post-war Ukraine.



On Thursday, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport announced that seven countries – including Ukraine and Indonesia - and eight cities have been selected as target areas for the K-City Network project this year. A total of 4 billion won will be invested in the project, with approximately 500 million won per construction project, as part of the support program for overseas smart city development.



Through this project, a blueprint (master plan) will be established to restore transportation, infrastructure, housing, and other aspects in Uman, a central city in Ukraine.



Support will also be provided for establishing basic plans for smart cities in three locations, namely the New Capital of Indonesia, Badr City in Egypt, and Aghdam in Azerbaijan, to expand opportunities for domestic companies to enter the market. In addition, support will be provided to demonstrate smart city technologies and products developed by domestic companies in four cities: Rangpur in Bangladesh, Haiphong in Vietnam, Sakarya in Turkey, and Banyumas in Indonesia.



한국어