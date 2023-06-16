World Bank president makes cacophony with President Biden. June. 16, 2023 08:00. chaewani@donga.com.

Ajay Banga, the Indian-American president of the World Bank (pictured) inaugurated on June 2, has expressed his intention not to be entangled in the US-China conflict. The United States provides the most funding among the member countries of the World Bank, and as a result, the current U.S. president effectively appoints the president of the bank. Including President Banga, all previous presidents of the World Bank have also been Americans. In this context, President Banga's remarks contradicting U.S. President Joe Biden, who appointed him, are drawing heated attention.



During a Bloomberg interview on Wednesday, President Banga said, "I do not view China as a competitor (in terms of supporting developing countries). Everyone needs to take the wheel (of the World Bank)." He explained that despite the tensions between the two countries, there are just too many urgent issues that need to be addressed collectively, such as climate change and support for developing countries.



This stance directly contradicts the actions of the Biden administration, which seeks to counter China's influence that has been expanding worldwide based on the concept of "China Money." On June 8, President Biden mentioned China's economic, territorial expansion project, the Belt and Road Initiative, explaining, "Belt and Road has effectively turned out to be a 'debt and forfeiture program.' On the other hand, the 'Build Back Better World' project of the Group of Seven (G7) is helping the growth of developing countries," sending a message to encourage choosing the United States over China.



It is possible that President Banga's actions may be related to the fact that he was born and raised in India. Born into a Sikh household in Pune, Maharashtra in 1959, he completed his education in India and immigrated to the United States in his early 40s, obtaining U.S. citizenship in 2007. He is regarded as a figure with a solid connection to Indian traditions as he is always seen wearing his turban, a symbol that is gradually disappearing even in India.



