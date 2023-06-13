‘Trump indictment’ intensifies societal schisms in US. June. 13, 2023 08:25. empty@donga.com.

The fissures in American society have deepened since last Thursday, when former President Donald Trump was indicted by federal prosecutors on 37 counts, including the unauthorized removal of classified documents at the end of his term. The prospect of forceful retaliation against the Biden administration resonates among Trump's fervent followers, given that this federal indictment followed on the heels of charges leveled by the Manhattan District Attorney in March for offenses such as document tampering related to ‘hush-money’ payments for an alleged sexual affair. Meanwhile, advocates of the Democratic party and select Republican presidential contenders argue that Trump, who is increasingly ensnared in legal jeopardy, is unfit to run for office, thereby pressing for his withdrawal from the race.



The public opinion polls paint a contentious picture, caught between arguments for a "legitimate investigation" and rebuttals decrying "political persecution." Despite the storm of legal challenges, Trump's camp remains buoyant, viewing these indictments as a catalyst for galvanizing his base, much like the impact of the Manhattan prosecutor’s charges in March.



Hints of potential violent resistance have emerged among some Trump backers. Pro-Trump former Arizona gubernatorial candidate, Kari Lake, declared on last Friday her intent to resist what she deemed as unfair prosecution, stating, " most of us are card-carrying members of the NRA (National Rifle Association)." On the same day, the conservative provocateur Pete Santilli spoke out of turn that if he were the commandant of the Marine Corps, he would order “every single Marine” to grab President Biden, “throw him in freakin’ zip ties in the back of a freakin’ pickup truck,” and “get him out of the White House.”



The consolidation of Trump's support base appears to be gaining momentum. A recent survey by CBS and YouGov, a market research firm, revealed that 61% of Republican supporters endorse Trump as their choice for the Republican presidential nomination.



At a rally in South Carolina on Saturday, Trump addressed the crowd the indictment was ridiculous, but he was finding some enjoyment in it, saying that the indictment drove his “poll numbers way up” and his fundraising was “through the roof.” In an interview with Politico, he steadfastly avowed to remain in the race, stating, "I will never leave (the race)” even if he is convicted.



Trump is slated to appear in federal court in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday, an event expected to spark fierce global media competition for coverage. It's anticipated that this occasion may serve as a platform for rallying his supporters. The trial will be presided over by Judge Aileen Cannon, a federal judge appointed during Trump's administration and considered to be a pro-Trump.



