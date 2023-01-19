Most popular content on TikTok in S. Korea was Mukbang and sports. January. 19, 2023 07:48. warum@donga.com.

The number of views by TikTok users across the world was over 4.3 billion last year.



TikTok released a report on content consumption tendencies for both South Korean and other countries’ users on Wednesday. The report compares the number of views as of September last year and the same figure as of September 2021.



‘Vlog,’ which refers to filming and sharing users’ daily lives on content platforms, such as YouTube, was also popular on TikTok. The number of views for South Korean users’ ‘tlog,’ a short video of daily lives, rose 173,138 percent compared to 2021.



The most popular types of content enjoyed by South Korean TikTok users last year were Mukbang, sports, webtoons, and beauty, in this order. In particular, for sport-related content, videos with the ‘golf 101’ hashtag saw a 22,446 percent increase in the number of views compared to 2021.



TikTok projected that more videos would be created this year by using simple editing tools provided through applications. It was also found that content consumption tendency is changing after the platform extended the maximum video length to 10 minutes last year. Re-edited content from popular entertainment shows and TV dramas is also gaining popularity on TikTok.



