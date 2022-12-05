Iran reviews the hijab law after death of Mahsa Amini. December. 05, 2022 07:50. by Min Kim kimmin@donga.com.

Amid several months of anti-government protests triggered by the suspicious death of Mahsa Amini in Iran, Tehran hinted that it would review the current law that mandates wearing the hijab. According to the British Guardian on Saturday (local time), Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said in a televised speech, “Iran’s Islamic foundation is legally solid. However, there could be more flexibility in how the laws are applied.” It was a step back from its current stance that obligates the hijab. Iran's Justice Minister Mohammad Jafar Montazeri said, "The parliament and the judiciary are examining the issue." Minister Montazeri said, “On Wednesday, judiciary officials met with the Parliament and started reviewing it. Results will be available in one or two weeks.”



Iran enforced a law requiring all women over the age of nine to wear the hijab in public in 1983, four years after the Islamic Revolution. The recent anti-government protests in Iran have spread across the country following the death of Mahsa Amini, who mysteriously died in September after being pulled over by the police for inappropriately wearing a hijab. Iranian authorities have been tough on the protests.



On Friday, it was reported that the house of climber Elnaz Rekabi and her family was demolished because she did not wear a hijab. Rekabi emerged as a hero of Iranian protesters by competing without wearing a hijab at an international sports climbing event held in Korea in October. The Iranian reformist newspaper Iran Wire reported that the Iranian police had demolished Rekabi's house and that her brother Davood had been fined 5,000 dollars for "violations" of unknown nature. A video released by the newspaper shows her brother Davood crying in a house with medals scattered on the floor. It is unclear if Rekabi was living in the demolished house.



Iran Human Rights, a non-governmental organization headquartered in Oslo, Norway, announced that at least 448 Iranian protesters had been killed by the military and police so far. Volker Türk. Mr. Türk, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, said that 14,000 people, including children, were arrested during the crackdown.



