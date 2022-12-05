Pele to watch Korea-Brazil match despite fighting cancer. December. 05, 2022 07:50. abro@donga.com.

Pele, a former Brazilian football player often referred to as ‘the emperor of football,’ said he would watch Brazil's 2022 Qatar World Cup matches, dismissing the rumor that he might be in a critical condition for his battle with cancer.



Pele posted on his Instagram account on Sunday a picture of a written diagnosis from a hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil, which stated that he is in stable condition. “I hope you guys remain calm and positive. I am strong and hopeful. I am getting treatment at the hospital and would like to thank the medical team,” he wrote. He also added that he would watch the World Cup games of Brazil and that the affectionate messages sent from fans all over the world give him strength. Brazil will compete against South Korea in the round-of-16 match on Tuesday.



Pele has been admitted and discharged several times since his diagnosis of colorectal cancer in September last year. He was also admitted to a hospital on Tuesday for cardiac insufficiency. Folha de S.Paulo, a Brazilian daily newspaper, reported on Saturday that Pele stopped chemotherapy for cancer and is only receiving prolongation treatment to relieve pain and symptoms, such as difficulty in breathing.



Pele played in the 1958 World Cup in Sweden at the age of 17 and scored six goals, having a spectacular World Cup debut. He then led the Brazilian team to three World Cup wins in 1962, 1970, etc., before retiring in 1977. He also served as the Brazilian Minister of Sports after retirement and contributed to the development of Brazilian football. He is also famous for ‘Pele’s jinx,’ which means anything he predicts goes the opposite in international matches, such as the World Cup.



