Nadal cheers and encourages Messi. November. 25, 2022 07:41. by Bo-Mi Im bom@donga.com.

Tennis player Rafael Nadal encouraged Lionel Messi after Argentina, the world’s third-best ranked team in the FIFA rankings, was defeated by Saudi Arabia, ranked 51st, by 1-2 in the opening match of Group C play in the 2022 Qatar World Cup. “The world hasn’t changed… They simply lost a game and there are two to go,” Nadal said.



The tennis player had an exhibition match with Norwegian Casper Ruud in Buenos Aires. Before the match began, Nadal had an interview with reporters. “I’m not one for extremes, neither too much euphoria nor too much catastrophe,” Nadal said. “They come from being champions of America, from having one of the best winning streaks in history, so why lose confidence?”



Nadal has won 22 Grand Slam men’s singles titles, including 14 French Open titles, which take place on the clay court. He is also a big football fan. At the 2006 World Cup, Nadal was agitated when the game time for the Spanish national team and his Wimbledon match overlapped.



Nadal supports Real Madrid, long-time arch-rival of FC Barcelona, where Messi played for 17 years, who is now playing at the Paris St Germain. “Messi took things away from Real for years but in the end, as a sports lover, you appreciate someone so special,” Nadal said. “In LaLiga we’ve been lucky enough to enjoy him in the best years of his sporting career. He has given us special moments in the world of sports, he’s one of the top players in the history of football and sport. I still think Argentina is a clear candidate to go far,” Nadal paid tribute to Messi, although he supports the Spain national team, his home country.



