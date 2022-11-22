BTS Jungkook dominates iTunes charts with World Cup song. November. 22, 2022 07:46. by Jae-Hee Kim jetti@donga.com.

Jungkook, a member of the K-pop superstar BTS who has become the first Korean singer to sing the official soundtrack for the FIFA World Cup 2022, has topped iTunes charts around the world with the song.



Jungkook’s “Dreamers,” the official soundtrack for the FIFA World Cup 2022, has topped the iTunes charts in 102 countries only in 12 hours.



"Dreamers" is an upbeat song that embodies the World Cup spirit and vigor with the lyrics, "Look who we are, we are the dreamers." Jungkook performed the song with his refreshing voice during the opening ceremony of the 22nd FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The video of Jungkook performing in the opening ceremony surpassed more than 5.4 million views just in 12 hours since it was uploaded on FIFA's YouTube channel.



In addition, BTS won two awards at the 2022 American Music Awards (AMAs), which is one of three American pop music awards, receiving the award for five consecutive years. On Sunday, BTS won the award for the Favorite Pop Duo or Group and Favorite K-Pop Artist at the AMA. The group’s first award at the AMA, Favorite Social Artist, was given in 2018. Since then, the group has won awards for five years at the ceremony.



