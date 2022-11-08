Possible remains of Baekje found in Buyeo. November. 08, 2022 07:44. always99@donga.com.

The Buyeo National Research Institute of Cultural Heritage under the National Research Institute of Cultural Heritage announced on Monday that it identified two building areas with stylobate made with roof tiles, which was created during Baekje’s Sabi period. This was found during the institute’s research on the warehouse site of military food located in Busosanseong Fortress, Buyeo County, South Chungcheong Province.



The building in the north is over 16 meters wide, and the one in the south is over 14 meters wide. The two buildings are arranged in parallel. The stylobate has more than 20 layers remaining, making it the most well-preserved among the buildings discovered of the Sabi period. The institute presumes that it would have been a palace as the exterior is similar to the historical site of the capital during the Sabi period.



한국어