Rishi Sunak’s ascent to U.K. leader hailed in India as ‘incredible feat’. October. 26, 2022 07:46. newsoo@donga.com.

Indians hailed over the newly-confirmed U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (aged 42), who formerly served as the nation’s Treasury chief, noting that his victory took place exactly 75 years after Indian independence. Rishi Sunak is the first non-white, Asian and Hindu prime minister in U.K. history.



Prime Minister Modi of India congratulated Sunak on Monday via Twitter, describing him as the "living bridge” between India and the U.K. The Indian ruling BJP leader Priti Gandhi said she cheered “with great joy the rise of a proud Hindu who publicly acknowledges and respects his culture and roots," according to the Washington Post.



Sunak's appointment made headlines in Indian media outlets as well. India's biggest daily newspaper Dainik Bhaskar reported that the U.K.'s new prime minister paid the insults back that Indians endured from Britain in the past. Indian TV media NDTV sent a news ticker, upon confirmation of Sunak's appointment, that the son of India rose to power to rule the Empire.



Reuters reported that people of Indian descent in the U.K. could not hide their excitement as the news of the new prime minister came out on Diwali, the biggest Hindu festival. The media outlet said Sunak's victory is "an achievement held up as a ‘cultural milestone’ standing out above the economic chaos and political tumult."



한국어