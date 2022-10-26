FIFA calls Kim Min-jae ‘gem of Korea’. October. 26, 2022 07:44. hun@donga.com.

FIFA is eyeing on Kim Min-jae. On Monday, FIFA uploaded a composite photograph of Kim Min-jae wearing an Italian football club Serie A Napoli jersey mixed with the Republic of Korea national team jersey on the official FIFA World Cup Instagram. “Rock at the back, Top of the league, Qatar Ready,” FIFA added a caption. “Korea and Serie A club Napoli have a gem in Kim.”



Kim Napoli in July this year from the Turkish football team Fenerbahce. Positioned right in a starting lineup as a center-back, Kim is helping his team extend its undefeated record. While Napoli is staying first in Serie A with nine wins and two draws, the team is also leading Group A with four wins at the UEFA Champions League. Last month, Kim was awarded Serie A player of the month in September, the first Asian player to win the award.



FourFourTwo, a British football magazine, selected the world’s best 10 center-backs on Tuesday, and Kim was ranked No. 10, the only player from Serie A to be named in the list. “Signed from Fenerbahce in the summer to replace the Chelsea-bound Kalidou Koulibaly, Kim has started his Napoli career with unerring consistency,” the article said. “A dependable figure at the heart of the Napoli defense…[Kim] uses his understanding to intercept passes into opposition strikers. He is also comfortable in bringing the ball out from the back.” The magazine also reported that Kim is “already being touted for a move to some of Europe’s most elite clubs,” including Manchester United.



On Monday, Turkish media Fanatik released a press conference of Napoli manager Lucinao Spalletti after the match with AS Roma. “Kim instantly gets on the move when sensing danger,” Mr. Spalletti said. “He controls his defensive partner as well, just like he controls the opposition attacker. He has physically superior and animal-like legs.”



한국어