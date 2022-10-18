Seoul Dance Festival to feature from seasoned dancers to competition. October. 18, 2022 07:36. by Ji-Hoon Lee easyhoon@donga.com.

The Korea Dance Association will hold the 43rd Seoul Dance Festival at Arko Arts Theater and Sangmyung Art Center in Jongno, Seoul from October 27 to November 27.



This year’s dance festival will include pre-events, such as the college dance festival and Korean dance education forum, from October 27 to November 10. It will be then followed by five dance performances and a competition, starting with an opening performance titled “Moo.Nyum.Moo.Sang I” on November 11.



The opening event will be performed by honorary professor Jeong Seung-hee of the School of Dance at the Korea National University of Arts, the art director of Toenmaru Dance Company Choi Cheong-ja, the former art director of the National Dance Company of Korea Bae Jeong-hyue, and Cho Heung-dong who is designated as Seoul’s 45th intangible cultural asset for Hallyangmu.



An invitation performance titled “Moo.Nyum.Moo.Sang II” will be showcased. The festival will feature duet performances by well-known dancers, such as Yoon Na-ra and Han Dae-gyo, Gang Mi-seon and Konstantin Novoselov, Kim Jeong-hoon and Kwon Ki-hyun, and Song Seol and Park Soo-jeong, from November 13. Another invitation performance titled “Myungjakmoo Theater” will be showcased on November 16, featuring traditional dance masters performing to percussion rhythm. “Passionate Dance Floor” to be performed by six dancers who won the best performance award at a competition hosted by the Korea Dance Association will be presented on November 17.



