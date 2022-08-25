Finnish PM apologizes for party picture. August. 25, 2022 08:00. by Eun-A Cho achim@donga.com.

Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin has apologized for inappropriate footages taken by her friends at her residence, not long after the party video uproar, which got her undergo drug test, where she was found negative. There is a heated debate over her behavior: critics say that her private life is unsuitable as the country’s leader, and proponents argue that even the prime minister has a right to take a break after working hard.



Finland’s broadcaster YLE reported on Wednesday that Prime Minister Marin apologized for inappropriate photos and videos taken by her friends at her official residence. The footages show that two famous female influencers undressing their tops, covering their breasts with papers written with the word ‘Finland,’ and kissing together. Prime Minister Marine told that these pictures were taken when she and her friends enjoyed sauna and swimming at her official residence after having returned from Sunday’s rock festival. She said that the pictures were taken at the visitor’s bathroom in the first floor of the official residence, and she deeply regrets that these pictures should not have been taken. She also said that security was intact and the visitors did not come into the residence except when they used bathroom. However, The Times reported that the pictures were taken in the back of the desk Marine uses when she has a video conference with other European leaders.



Prime Minister Marine has been under fire since last week for a series of footages revealed, showing her dancing with a male pop singer at a club in Helsinki.



Critics argue that the videos of Marin’s private life attest to the inappropriateness as the head of a country. Helsingin Sanomat, Finland’s largest newspaper, reported that the prime minister seems to be uncontrolled adding that more photos and videos could be revealed. Along with the concerns of security, there are concerns that the Russian intelligence authority, which is hostile to Finland’s joining of the NATO, may exploit these footages.



