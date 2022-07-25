Companies brace for resurge in COVID-19 infections. July. 25, 2022 07:50. by Choong-Hyun Song, Teuk-Gyo Koo balgun@donga.com,kootg@donga.com.

Companies in Korea are strengthening COVID-19 measures as the number of pandemic infections resurge.



According to industry reports on Sunday, Samsung Electronics advised employees through internal notice to refrain from holding offline meetings, trainings, gatherings and other events. The company also asked to minimize the number of staff for business travel. This is expected to impact upcoming key overseas events such as the Samsung Galaxy Unpack 2022 to be held in New York on August 8 and the IFA 2022, Europe's largest home appliance and IT exhibition, in September in Berlin.



LG Group has decided to strengthen internal COVID-19 measures over the summer vacation period with the number of increasing domestic infections. Thirty percent of the workforce will be required to work from home until August 31 and those on leave will be required to take a self-test before returning to work.



Wearing of masks is mandatory at the workplace for SK employees, who are also encouraged to work from home. Pre-existing measures such as immediate isolation of those with suspicious symptoms have been highlighted. Hyundai Motor also shifted to online training and events and advised employees to refrain from personal gatherings.



