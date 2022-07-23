Boriam hermitage in Namhae. July. 23, 2022 07:33. .

I was told that Geumsan Mountain in Namhae County is beautiful. Poetry enthusiasts hear stories not from people, but from poems. Poet Yi Seong-bok wrote stories about Geumsan Mountain the most. His fantastic poem “Namhae Geumsan” is very beautiful. But there are more poems about Namhae, which I’d like to introduce. It is an excellent poem called “At Namhae Boriam Hermitage.” I believe Namhae should be annotated with this poem.



Boriam Hermitage is located in Geumsan Mountain. In Namhae, the most southern part of the Korean Peninsula, Boriam Hermitage is at the top of that area. Thus, we can say that the hermitage is at the edge of the area. There is no place to go from that place, and actually, you don’t even want to go anywhere from the place. At Boriam Hermitage, instead of wishing for something, the poet talks about shame. At that very moment, readers flinch.



Nothing is wrong about wishing for health, a letter of acceptance, or a promotion. Poets have a bigger wish of becoming a better human. This kind of attitude of a drunk poet below stars at night is refreshing as they seem to renounce the world. Poet Kim Won-gak is famous for his perspicacious observation of life. Try his anthology for additional fascination. You will be refreshed as if you went on a summer vacation.



한국어