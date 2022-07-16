A brain-dead woman gives a new life to three people. July. 16, 2022 07:31. by Gun-Hee Cho becom@donga.com.

The mother of three children who lived a life of volunteering shared her life and deceased. The Korea Organ Donation Agency said on Friday that Heo Mi-gyeong, 54, passed away on July 7 after donating her lungs and two kidneys, giving a new life to three patients.



According to the organization, Ms. Heo suddenly collapsed while talking with her family after dinner on July 3. Even though she was taken to the hospital right away, the mother was declared brain-dead. Her family was devastated to hear that there is no way their mother and wife will be awake again, but agreed to consent to organ donation to grant her wish made back in May 2019, when she agreed to donate her organs by saying, “I want to do something beautiful that is to save lives when I’m down on my last breath.”



Ms. Heo was born in Suncheon, South Jeolla Province, as the eldest daughter of four sons and three daughters. According to those around her, she was a devoted mother to her children, and enjoyed strolling through her neighborhood after work with her husband. Her bereaved family said that Ms. Heo had engaged in selfless acts and volunteering at nursing homes, by preparing meals for the elderly patients and caring for the disabled. Ms. Heo's youngest daughter gave her final farewell to her deceased mother, saying, "Please come see me often in my dreams as how I remember you.”



한국어