Paulo Coelho praises positive influence of BTS music. July. 15, 2022 08:08.

“BTS’ song ‘Love Yourself’ demonstrates the power of good that lyrics can get across to the audience. Jesus also encouraged that you should love yourself as your neighbor. Without learning how to love yourself, you cannot love others. BTS are teaching you how to love yourself through the power of music.”



Paulo Coelho, the globally renowned novelist from Brazil known for “Alchemist (1988),” extolled the music of BTS.



Coelho participated as a keynote speaker in the 3rd BTS Global Interdisciplinary Conference, which took place at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies (HUFS) on Thursday afternoon. “Their music and dance expel the evil out of the world,” he said in the video message that he filmed at his home in Geneva in May. “I’ve been to their concerts five times,” he said. “Their music is above fandoms. It brings a positive influence to the entire world.”



Co-hosted by HUFS’ Semiosis Research Center and Mushroom, a cultural marketing group, the conference will run for three days under the theme of “Post-Pandemic Era Welcomes New Humanity.” Through the messages from BTS and their global fan base Army, the panels will discuss how to restore human values after Covid-19. Since the conference was first started in Kingston University in 2020, this is the first time that BTS Global Interdisciplinary Conference is held in South Korea. This year, a total of 165 scholars from 25 countries will participate as presenters.



Coelho touched upon how the BTS fandom is impacting the global audience through their lyrics. “Thanks to the good influence from BTS’ lyrics, the Armies can stay faithful to what they believe in,” he pointed out. He took the example of “Army Help The Planet: AHTP,” a movement that encouraged voting in Brazil. Started as BTS Army Brazil, the AHTP grew into an environmental organization safeguarding the tropical rain forest of Amazon. They cast their ballots in support of candidates who pursue eco-friendly policies. “I believe that what BTS are trying to say through their music is this change from within,” said Coelho.



