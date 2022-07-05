Nuri satellite achieves two-way communication with cube satellites. July. 05, 2022 08:16. jawon1212@donga.com.

The performance verification satellite on Korea's launch vehicle Nuri, launched on June 21, has successfully established two-way communication with cube satellites developed by KAIST and the Seoul National University research team. Exchange of orders between satellites is proof of normal satellite function.



According to the Ministry of Science and ICT on Monday, Seoul National University's cube satellite SNU Glite-2 successfully achieved two-way communication at 3:21 a.m. The antenna deployment order was executed and the status information was received at the ground station at SNU. Around 4:10 p.m. on Sunday, KAIST's satellite RANDEV went through two-way communication with the KAIST ground station as well. KAIST has confirmed that the status information was received nine times after the two-way communication, confirm‎ing normal operation of both the power switch and space GPS receiver.



MIMUN, a cube satellite developed by Professor Park Sang-yeong of Yonsei University, is scheduled for release on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Step cube-2, a cube satellite developed by the Chosun University research team and released on June 29, has not been able to deliver two-way communication yet.



