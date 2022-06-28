Colorado Avalanche champion the National Hockey League. June. 28, 2022 08:01. by Bo-Mi Im bom@donga.com.

Avalanche have been named 2022 Stanley Cup Champions in 21 years. The Colorado Avalanche dethroned the two-time defending champions in the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in Game 6 to become the 2022 Stanley Cup Champions on Sunday at Amalie Arena.



The Avalanche won the Stanley Cup with a 4-2 victory in the best-of-7. This is the third time for Avalanche to champion the NHL since 1996 and 2001. The Tampa Bay Lightning, which aimed to champion the league for three straight years failed its quest, being left behind on the second place.



Cale Makar, a Canadian defenseman who played for three years, won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP. When the team’s captain Gabriel Landeskog was asked what’s the secret behind its success in an ESPN interview after the match, he answered “find Makar”



Makar, who won the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s best defenseman last week, had eight goals and 21 assists in 20 postseason games, leading the team to the victory with 29 points. Makar has become the third player who won both the Conn Smythe Trophy and the Norris Trophy in the same season. He said that it was unreal, it’s a total dream come true, adding that he will become a better player going forward.



Avalanche General Manager Joe Sakic, who was with the Colorado Avalanche as a player when it won the Stanley Cup two times, said that “as we dethroned the best team, we hope we could become a team like the Tampa Bay Lightning who aims to become the third time champion.” In the NHL, the Islanders were the only team to win four consecutive Stanley Cup championships between 1980 and 1983.



한국어