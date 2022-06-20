Determination for writing. June. 20, 2022 07:43. .

“All along, my only ambition had been to write. (skip) Becoming a writer is not a “career decision” like becoming a doctor or a policeman. You don’t choose it so much as get chosen, and once you accept the fact that you’re not fit for anything else, you have to be prepared to walk a long, hard road for the rest of your days.



- Paul Auster, excerpt from Hand to Mouth



This book which I read when I made up my mind to become a full-time writer is about the debut record of an unknown writer who lives from hand to mouth as implied from the original title “Hand to Mouth.” Although now risen to fame, reading Paul Auster’s random writing life, I also refreshed my commitment and started writing to understand the secret to writing.



Why do we write? Why do some people walk the path of creation with no grudges, the path which a seems obviously peppered with poverty? He who chooses to write prefers spending the time looking into the world and transforming what is noticed into words to making money. He wishes to toil in writing his story, and then wants to tell his story to the world. People call him a writer.



I was able to make my debut as a novelist only seven years after starting my full-time writing career. The determination for writing in the book, Hand to Mouth supported me to bear with the tedious time of wait. Every time I tried to give up because I had nothing to eat, I gave a self-pat on my shoulder telling myself, “Everything’s going to be fine. Just like Paul Auster, I will have more to say about this hardship.” Eight years later, the stories piled up in the past were put together and published in a book titled, “Everyday I write, write again, write until the end.”



I wished this book could serve as an advice to the aspiring writers as the Korean version of “Hand to Mouth” as well as an answer to my determination to writing, but the book did not sell well. However, maybe because I had a closure, I was able to write my next book, “Uncomfortable Convenient Store” without much pressure. Once again, I began accepting my fate as a writer that nothing else suits me than writing.



