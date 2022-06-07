Daily Covid count hit bottom since outbreak of Omicron variant. June. 07, 2022 07:50. easy@donga.com.

The daily count of the Covid-19 infections has fallen to a new low since the outbreak of the Omicron variant. According to the Central Disease Control Headquarters, the newly confirmed covid case count stood at 5,022 as of Monday. This is the lowest figure in 139 days or since January 18, which saw 4,068 new patients a day before the more contagious Omicron variant became dominant. One consideration to be made is that the 3-day Memorial Day holidays (June 4 to 6) may have led to a fall in the number of tests.



The occupation of hospital beds has fallen significantly as well. It used to hover around 70%, causing concerns about a potential pandemonium at the hospital, but now nine out of 10 beds in ICUs are empty. As of Monday, the occupancy rate of the beds for critical patients stands at 9.4% to remain under the 10% mark for three consecutive days.



The number of pneumonia patients has also plummeted. As of Monday, the admissions of respiratory patients was 61. The count is around one 36th of the number of new patients on March 12 when it peaked out at 2,195 a day.



