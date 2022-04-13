John Lennon’s son sings ‘Imagine’ in support of Ukraine. April. 13, 2022 08:10. chaewani@donga.com.

Julian Lennon (59), son of John Lennon, sang his father’s hit song “Imagine” in support of Ukraine. He released a video on his YouTube account on Saturday (local time), which showed the performance of Julian singing the song in a candlelit room accompanied by guitar music. The song Imagine, which was written by Beatles member John Lennon wishing for peace and union, is known as one of the most famous anti-war protest songs.



“The only time I would consider singing the song would be if it was the end of the world,” said Julian. However, he decided to sing the song publicly for the first time to share the tragedy of the Ukraine war. “The war in Ukraine is an unimaginable tragedy. As a human and artist, I felt compelled to do what I can in the most impactful way,” he said.



“Because within this song, we’re transported to a space, where love and togetherness become our reality, if but for a moment in time,” he wrote.



The video was created as part of StandUpforUkraine fundraising activities by Global Citizen, a non-profit organization.



