Sassy ladies ready to captivate golf fans. January. 15, 2022 07:46. by Hong-Gu Kang windup@donga.com.

The golf season has just come back. The 2022 LPGA will begin with the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions: HGVLPGA in Orlando, Florida, next Friday. The best players of the world are ready to compete for 34 championships over the season.



At the center of media attention Global is the competition between global no. 1 Nelly Korda and Ko Jin-young ranking no. 2. This season is expected to be an extension of their competitive race: 2020 Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Korda vs. Player of the Year Ko with five wins on the tour last year.



All eyes across the global media are on the two rivals. Canadian sports channel TSN selected Korda and Ko as the best rivals as part of major interesting golf news of the New Year. It even described their rivalry as more unforgettable and fiercer than the battle of Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka of the PGA Tour.



U.S. golf-specific media outlet Golfweek introduced the competitive relationship between Korda and Ko as the first on the list of what to expect during this year’s LPGA tour, saying, “Together, the Bank of Korea raises benchmark interest rate to 1.25%. They are a force that can lift the tour worldwide.”



한국어