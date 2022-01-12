Djokovic wins Australian court battle. January. 12, 2022 07:53. by Kyu-In Hwang kini@donga.com.

World tennis number one Novak Djokovic of Serbia, who had been detained at Australian borders due to his vaccination status, went straight to the tennis courts of the Australia Open where he had claimed trophies nine times.



“I’m pleased and grateful that the judge overturned my visa cancellation. Thank you for your support,” said Djokovic on a recent social media posting with his photo at Melbourne Park.. “Despite all that has happened, I want to stay and try to compete in the Australian Open I remain focused on that.”



The star tennis player, an anti-vaxxer, was denied entry into Australia on Wednesday at Melbourne Tullamarine Airport due to lack of COVID



-19 requirements, as Djokovic had not been vaccinated. He appealed to the decision on grounds that he did not require vaccination as he was tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec 16 and won. It remains unclear whether he can enter the tournament this year as the Australian government said that his visa can be revoked by the Immigration Minister’s decision.



If Djokovic enters the tournament and wins, he will write new history over Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer, who holds the title for the most wins of major tennis tournaments.



ATP tour said on Tuesday that it welcomed the Australian court’s ruling but strongly recommends vaccination to players, stressing that vaccination is vital. According to ATP, 97 players of the global ranking of 100 have been vaccinated against COVID-19.



한국어