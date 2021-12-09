35 U.S. Republicans are against end-of-war declaration for Korean Peninsula. December. 09, 2021 07:33. lightee@donga.com.

Thirty-five U.S. House Republicans, including Rep. Young Kim, a Korean American, and Rep. Michael McCaul, urged the White House on Wednesday not to propose an end-of-war declaration to North Korea by sending a letter to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, and U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Policy Sung Kim that they strongly oppose a unilateral end-of-war declaration for the Korean Peninsula without the North Korean regime’s commitment to denuclearization.



In a joint letter to the White House, the GOP Representatives said that an end-of-war declaration would pose a serious risk to the U.S. Forces stationed on the Korean Peninsula and undermine regional stability and that “opening the door for considering for the removal of U.S. troops from the Korean peninsula before the North has fully denuclearized would have disastrous consequences for U.S. national security, erode our combined deterrence, and jeopardize the lives of tens of millions of Americans, Koreans, and Japanese.”



