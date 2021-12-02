Clinton, Trump seen on Epstein’s private jet. December. 02, 2021 07:47. by Jae-Dong Yu jarrett@donga.com.

Bill Clinton, Donald Trump and other high-profile passengers were seen on the private jet of Jeffrey Epstein, the American billionaire and sex offender that trafficked dozens of minors.



According to CNN and BBC reports, Larry Visoski, former pilot of Epstein, testified in Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial held at the federal court in Manhattan, New York. Maxwell, a British socialite that has U.S. and French nationalities, was accused of luring underage girls and turning them over to Epstein. Epstein died by suicide in his cell in 2019.



Visoski said that the two former presidents, Prince Andrew, Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey, former Senators George Mitchell and John Glenn, violinist Itzhak Perlman were also on flights. Virginia Giuffre, who claims to be sexually abused by Prince Andrew, was also on the list.



Visoski, who worked as a pilot for Epstein for 25 years, said that the jet was nicknamed “Lolita Express.” Lolita is frequently used to imply sexual desire for children. Visoski said that he didn’t do any sexual activity. Since the cockpit door would always be closed during flights, he might have not been aware of the passengers’ situation.



