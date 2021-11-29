BTS meets their fans in person in two years. November. 29, 2021 07:24. hoho@donga.com.

Los Angeles has been dyed in purple – the symbolic color of global K-pop star BTS. “BTS Permission to Dance on Stage – L.A.” was held offline at SoFi Stadium on Saturday (local time) following the latest concert titled “2019 BTS World Tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself the Final” two years and one month ago in October 2019, Seoul. The city of Los Angeles suddenly changed into a massive meeting point of all global fans of BTS who were not able to meet BTS so long amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



On the first day of a series of the concert, starting from early morning, the stadium was surrounded and crowed with BTS fans in festive spirits. Wearing a purple T-shirt with a purple face mask on, BTS fandom ARMY greeted one another, saying, “Borahae,” while asking where they came from. The Korean phrase “Borahae” is a commonly used word for “I love you” among BTS fans.



ARMY added excitement outside the concert hall while enjoying impromptu dance performances. Some fans wore clothes with the Korean letters written on them. It was speculated that around 200,000 ARMY fans gathered up around the stadium on Saturday.



When the concerted kicked off, ARMY fans posted news on the site on social media. The stadium was filled with fans holding the ARMY Bomb – BTS’ official light stick. As BTS members made an appearance, their fans called names of each member and shouted in excitement and joy while all singing along.



