Special investigation should be immediately launched, says People Power Party. November. 13, 2021 07:10. by Sung-Hwi Kang yolo@donga.com.

Ruling party: Special investigation of Daejang-dong project will follow after prosecution’s investigation



The Democratic Party of Korea said a special investigation of allegations that its presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung’s favorable treatment of the Daejang-dong development project will follow only after the prosecution’s investigation. It seems to be trying to control the pace by announcing that the prosecution’s investigation will precede a special investigation.



“Lee said he will accept a special investigation at a debate of the Kwanhoon Club,” Song Young-gi, the leader of the ruling party, said during a general headquarters meeting of the party’s election preparatory committee on Friday. “His intention was to reemphasize a thorough ongoing investigation by the prosecution and an investigation by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials.” Song stressed that cooperation for investigations by the prosecution and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials is needed. Whether a special investigation will be accepted or not will be decided based on the investigation results of the prosecution.



“As the media calls for a special investigation and the opposition party is making it seem like the ruling party is avoiding it, Lee expressed his intention to conditionally accept a special investigation,” the senior spokesperson of the election preparatory committee, Go Yong-jin, also said to reporters after the meeting. “The acceptance of a special investigation will be decided based on the prosecution’s investigation results.”



“There was confusion in messages from the party since there are some callings for an immediate special investigation and others who argue that the prosecution’s investigation results should be considered within the party,” said a source of the ruling party. “It was concluded that if it’s necessary based on the prosecution’s results, it won’t be avoided.”



A member of the party who is close to Lee said investigations of the members of the ruling party involved in the Daejang-dong scandal might take place in full force with the processing of Kwak Sang-do’s resignation. “From where we stand, mentioning a special investigation under the current circumstances may bring an unnecessary investigation.”



“It is a red herring to eventually avoid a special investigation while pretending to accept it to calm down a public opinion,” People Power Party Floor Leader Kim Gi-hyeon said to reporters following the party’s meeting. “A special investigation should be launched as soon as possible to have conclusions before the presidential election,” he added. “If he, who is considered to be at the heart of the Daejang-dong gate, becomes the next president, it would be nonsense.”



