PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile to be played at Asian Games. November. 10, 2021

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile (PUBG Mobile), a first-person shooter jointly developed by Krafton, has been selected as one of the games that will be included in the official esports program for the Asian Games in Hangzhou to be held in September next year. This is the first time for a game by a South Korean developer.



“We received a notification from the Olympic Council of Asia that PUBG Mobile has been officially selected for the Asian Game’s esports program,” Krafton announced on Tuesday.



PUBG Mobile was jointly developed by PUBG Studios, a subsidiary of Krafton, and Tencent based in China in 2018 and has become a globally popular game with over one billion downloads worldwide. It is strengthening its position in the esports category by running 14 leagues with a total prize of 15 million dollars.



The Olympic Council of Asia has selected eight games for the Hangzhou Asian Game’s esports program – PUBG Mobile, League of Legends, Arena of Valor, FIFA, Dota 2, Hearthstone, Street Fighter, and Dream Three Kingdoms 2. Other than PUBG Mobile, they are all developed by companies based in the U.S., Japan, and China.



“A separate version of PUBG Mobile will be developed for the Asian Games,” said a member of Krafton.



