Donations of DEF pour in at fire stations nationwide. November. 08, 2021 07:24. minpress@donga.com,oldbay77@donga.com.

Citizens are donating diesel exhaust fluid, or DEF, to fire departments to help alleviate difficulties of DEF supply shortage.



An unidentified man appeared at the Jinrye 119 Safety Center at the Gimhae Fire Department in South Gyeongsang Province around 9:17 a.m. on Sunday, leaving four packs of 10-liter DEF behind.



On the same day around 8:10 to 8:30 a.m., a different male visited the Jangyoo and Yulha 119 Centers, leaving seven packs of 10-liter DEF behind. Two unidentified men also donated 10-liter packs of DEF at three Safety Centers managed by Gimhae Fire Departments.



On the previous day, fire fighters at Hupyeong 119 Safety Center by Chuncheon Fire Department returned from a duty call to find a box that contained two 3.5-liter packs of DEF. There were no letters or memos left behind.



Donations were also made at the Incheon and Jeonju of North Jeolla Province. A man in a beige jumper was seen taking out three packs of DEF in a large box from the trunk of his car and placed it in front of the door. The box contained three packs of 10-liter DEFs.



On the same day, around 2:00 p.m. at the Deokjin Fire Department in Jeonju, a woman left three 10-liter packs of DEL on the footsteps of the building. When approached by a firefighter who asked her name, she replied, “There should not be any situations where fire trucks cannot be dispatched. Please use this for the public good,” before leaving hurriedly.



“Citizens have been concerned about the risk of fire trucks not being dispatched due to shortage of DEF, which is needed for large engines,” said Ha Tae-kwon, head of the Administrative Affairs at the Dukjin Fire Department. “We deeply appreciate those who have generously donated to us.”



한국어