Temperatures to go down by 10 degrees from Sunday

Early next week, South Korea will suffer a sharp drop in the day’s high by 10 degrees Celsius, signaling the onset of winter. It may likely snow across mountainous areas in Gangwon Province.



While the skies of the country is mostly sunny with Seoul’s daytime high recording 21 °C, temperatures show similar patterns to the normal year’s on Saturday according to the Korea Meteorological Administration said on Friday. It is forecast that Jeju Island will have a slight rainfall of less than 5mm. The country’s daytime high will range from 18 to 22 degrees Celsius with Seoul reaching up to 21 on Sunday, which stands for Ipdong, one of the 24 solar terms that signals the start of winter.



However, a cold front less than minus 25 degrees Celsius will come down from the northwest on Monday chilling the nation. Although it will be 11 degrees Celsius in Seoul on Monday morning, which is similar to the previous day, the daytime high will drop to 11 degrees Celsius by as much as 10 degrees Celsius from Sunday. It will be colder by 10 degrees Celsius nationwide compared to Sunday with Daejeon and Gwangju at 14 degrees Celsius, and Daegu at 17 degrees Celsius. Strong thunderstorms and wind gusts are expected to affect the nation on Monday.



The upcoming cold spell will continue by Nov. 14. It will rain sporadically until next Wednesday. The weather agency forecast a snowfall in mountainous areas and the Yeongdong region of Gangwon Province on Monday afternoon due to a drop in temperatures.



