Finalization of PPP’s presidential contenders. October. 09, 2021 07:16. by Kyung-Suk Kang coolup@donga.com.

The People Power Party has shortlisted four final candidates in preparations for the forthcoming presidential election – Former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl, Rep. Hong Joon-pyo, former lawmaker Yoo Seung-min and former Jeju Governor Won Hee-ryong. The four candidates will compete in a race for 28 days until the final decision is made on Nov. 5.



Chairman Chung Hong-won of the PPP election commission on Friday announced results of the 2nd primary, saying that public enragement and despair are only soaring up as irregularities and self-righteousness prevail as shown in the example of the Hwacheon Daeyu scandal, asking the four candidates to provide solutions. The PPP did not reveal rankings and the number of votes as per the Public Official Election Act. The 2nd “cutoff” primary is based on votes of responsible party members and public opinion surveys by three to seven.



Right after the party’s announcement, two front runners – both Yoon and Hong – said confidently that a landslide victory was theirs, only adding more heat to an already heated war of nerves. Meanwhile, the rest four candidates failed to continue their race - Choi Jae-hyung, former chairman of the Board of Audit and Inspection of Korea who garnered attention when he left office in June to run for presidency, former United Future Party Chairman Hwang Kyo-ahn, Rep. Ha Tae-kyung and former Incheon Mayor Ahn Sang-soo.



Starting from Monday, the PPP will have a debate tour in seven regions and three one-on-one presidential debates. Following party members’ votes and public opinion surveys from Nov. 1 to Nov. 4, the main opposition party will reflect the results by five to five to determine who will represent the party in the presidential election.



