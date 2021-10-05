Many children show signs of depression due to COVID-19. October. 05, 2021 07:26. by Kyung-Suk Kang coolup@donga.com.

Five out of 10 parents with children in elementary, middle, and high schools said their children showed signs of depression due to COVID-19.



According to a survey of 621 school parents conducted by Realmeter upon the request of the office of Jeong Chan-min, a member of the People Power Party and the education committee of the National Assembly, 47.5 percent responded that their children had expressed depression and anxiety. The number one reason cited by the parents for children’s such feelings was restrictions on physical activities, such as going out, due to social distancing measures, followed by issues with friends caused by being unable to attend school.



Three out of 10 parents (32.5 percent) said their children’s grades fell due to remote classes, while 50.7 percent said there had been no difference and 16.7 percent the grades improved. The poor quality of remote classes was mentioned the most by 36.1 percent of respondents as a reason.



Four out of 10 parents said they are dissatisfied with remote classes, while only 20.9 percent said they are satisfied. The reasons for dissatisfaction were poor online class content (29.3 percent) and the lack of a supervisor at home (25.2 percent). Those who answered that private education expenses have increased due to the poor quality of remote classes accounted for 40.4 percent.



