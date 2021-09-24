Celltrion to supply rapid Covid-19 test kits to the Pentagon. September. 24, 2021 08:37. by Seong-Mo Kim mo@donga.com.

Celltrion has signed a deal to supply rapid Covid-19 test kits potentially worth 738.2 billion won to the Pentagon.



On Thursday, the South Korean biopharmaceutical company announced it will supply DiaTrust, rapid Covid-19 test kit co-developed with Humasis, to the U.S. through its subsidiary Celltrion USA. The bio company will deliver the rapid test kits to 25,000 designated places including military facilities, nursing homes, local inspection stations, and other major facilities starting as early as Oct. 1. The contract runs through Sept. 16 next year, and the contract price could be expanded up to 738.2 billion won.



For this supply deal, Celltrion USA tendered a bid for a project led by the General Services Administration under the Pentagon. The latest contract is meaningful in that it was signed after the enforcement of the Buy American Act. The South Korean company explained that the deal was secured under the hostile circumstances where American companies and American-made products enjoy extra points for the bid.



