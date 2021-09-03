I will take my own path of politics, says PPP leader. September. 04, 2021 07:36. empty@donga.com.

Main opposition People’s Power Party leader Lee Jun-seok said Friday, “I have been swayed due to criticism that I was trying to do my own politics. However, I will try and take my own path in the belief that my way is right. I will adopt the old saying “pabuchimju” as the keyword for the upcoming presidential election. I will prepare measures that go beyond the old saying.” Pabuchimju means “breaking the cooking pot and sinking the boat for returning (home)” when engaging in combat, meaning “determination to risk one’s own life in a battle.”



“I will take the path as a challenger who strove to change politics in Yeouido, rather than as a party leader who draws attention due to young age,” Lee said during a debate organized by the Kwanhoon Club (veteran journalists’ club) at the National Press Center in Seoul on the day. When asked what strategy his party pursues to secure victory in the presidential election, Lee said, “Going forward, the party that garners votes from people in their 20s and 30s will be able to secure votes from those in their 50s and 60s.”



As a reporter commented Rep. Hong Joon-pyo (as a presidential candidate) has seen his approval rating increase among the party’s candidates due to “selection of a less competitive candidate” by ruling Democratic Party supporters. He replied, “Systematic and tactical selection of a less competitive candidate’ is mass voting for a weaker candidate in a bilateral race of two candidates,” and “Rep. Hong cannot be construed as belonging to such a category.” On former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl as candidate, Lee said, “His biggest strength is popular appeal,” while on former lawmaker Yoo Seung-min, he said, “He has advantages in terms of public visibility due to his experience of completing a presidential race, and his political philosophy that has been imprinted in the public’s mind.”



On the rumor that his party seeks to recruit Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon as a candidate, Lee said, “In my common sense, it is out of the question to register Mayor Oh by reversing the due procedure after candidates’ registration was completed.” Commenting on possible roles of Kim Jong-in, the party’s former emergency committee chairman, Lee said, “I wish that we invite him as our party’s election campaign committee chair after we pick the party’s standard bearer, rather than inviting him to a candidate’s campaign during the primary.”



한국어