Lee Kang-in signs a 4-year contract with RCD Mallorca . September. 01, 2021 07:26. by Dong-Wook Kim creating@donga.com.

Lee Kang-in (20) who will lead the future of Korea’s football will were the uniform of RCD Mallorca, a Spanish professional football club.



“We’re delighted to welcome Kang In Lee to RCD Mallorca on a free transfer having signed a contract until 2025,” the team announced on its website on Monday night. “The South Korea international joined Valencia CF at the age of 10 before progressing through the club’s academy to the senior side where he made 62 appearances and scored three goals after debuting aged 17.” The attacking midfielder has spent more time on the bench than before in Valencia CF and wanted to play more on the field. The transfer to RCD Mallorca is likely to give him more time to play on the field.



Left and right wing forward Takefusa Kubo (20), a promising Japanese football player, has been playing at the team since the 2019-2020 season. Lee and Kubo will lead the team’s offense.



The team is based in Palma, capital of the Spanish island of Mallorca located in eastern Spain and was founded in 1916. It goes back and forth between the Primeira Liga (league division 1) and the Segunda División (league division 2). It played in the Primeira Liga from the 1997-1998 season to the 2012-2013 season, but relegated to the second division afterwards before returning to the first division this season. It currently ranks sixth in the league.



