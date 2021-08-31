BTS’s song lyrics featured on 100th Gwanghwamun billboard. August. 31, 2021 07:31. zion37@donga.com.

“Follow your heart – you don’t need permission to [dance].” BTS’s hopeful message is featured on the 100th Gwanghwamun billboard in downtown Seoul.



Kyobo Life Insurance announced on Monday that BTS’s message is featured on the Gwanghwamun billboard of the company building in Jongno, Seoul. The billboard has been featuring a new short message under 30 characters every season since 1991. The newest billboard is 11 times bigger than its usual size to celebrate its 100th message. The 90 meter by 21 meter billboard is equivalent to 4.5 basketball courts.



The message written by BTS is taken from a hopeful message of the group’s song, “Permission to Dance,” which is to find freedom despite the pressure and exhaustion from COVID-19. BTS decided to collaborate in the making of the Gwanghwamun billboard as the group empathizes with the social and cultural values of the billboard that has lasted for over 30 years.



“We happen to think that we can find freedom in dance without asking for permission from others,” BTS said in the video released on the website of the Gwanghwamun billboard. “I hope you find what makes you feel free and replace it with ‘dance’ in the message.”



한국어