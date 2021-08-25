California celebrates ‘Kimchi Day,’ declaring S. Korea as origin. August. 25, 2021 07:34. yeah@donga.com.

The California State Assembly unanimously passed a resolution to designate “Kimchi Day” on Tuesday, becoming the first U.S. state to specify South Korea as the country of origin of Kimchi. Accordingly, the state is expected to open various promotional events regarding kimchi-making, etc. on Nov. 22 every year. Also, the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp. will hold “Kimchi Festival” in Los Angeles where visitors make kimchi and engage in other activities to promote the traditional South Korean food.



The resolution specifies that South Korea is the origin of kimchi, which dates back to the early days of the epoch of the three Kingdoms, adding that kimjang or making and sharing kimchi was designated in 2013 as an item of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. It also says that a growing popularity of kimchi in the United Sates has a relevance to a high level of public interest in K-pop, K-beauty and other South Korean cultural aspects.



Californian Assemblyman Steven Choi, who led the resolution on “Kimchi Day,” said that he proposed the bill to correct China’s false argument that kimchi is a traditional Chinese food, explaining that the state of California intends to side with the South Korean government as a U.S. state with the largest number of Korean American citizens.



Last year, the South Korean government designated Nov. 22 as “Kimchi Day,” which means about 11 major ingredients of kimchi such radishes, cabbages, salt and salted fish have 22 health benefits of lowering risks of cancer, heart disease, diabetes and others.



