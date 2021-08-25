Kyoto Int’l High School advances into Koshien quarterfinals. August. 25, 2021 07:34. lovesong@donga.com.

Kyoto International High School, a Korean ethnic school in Japan, advanced into the quarterfinals of the 103rd National High School Baseball Championship (summertime Koshien). It is the first time a foreign school advanced into the quarterfinals.



The school won the octofinals against Nishogakusha University High School held at the Hanshin Koshien Stadium in Nishinomiya, Hyogo, on Tuesday by 6-4 after a seesaw game that extended to the 10th inning. Coach Komaki Noritsugu of the school said, “We got eliminated in the second match of the National High School Baseball Invitational Tournament (springtime Koshien) but won this time through disciplined practice.” The school entered the springtime Koshien for the first time in March and won the first match, but failed to advance into the quarterfinals by losing to Tokaydaisugao High School by 4-5 in the second match.



The school song with Korea lyrics starting with “East sea” resounded at the stadium after they seized a victory on Tuesday, which was broadcasted throughout Japan by NHK. The school will match against Surugakei High School of Fuku for the semifinals on Thursday.



To enter the Koshien championship this summer, 3,603 high schools from 46 regional local governments in Japan had qualifying rounds. Forty-nine high schools of each local government (Tokyo and Hokkaido had two schools) entered the championship and are going ahead with the tournament.



