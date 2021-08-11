Gov’t extends COVID-19 vaccine interval to 6 weeks. August. 11, 2021 07:31. asap@donga.com,somin@donga.com.

Confusion continued a day after the government announced that it would extend the interval between shots for mRNA vaccines, such as Moderna and Pfizer, due to supply issues. Some people ended up getting their second shot more than six weeks after the first. Some hospitals are concerned that they might have to open during the Chuseok holiday to vaccinate people.



A man surnamed Cho said on Tuesday that his second shot of the Pfizer vaccine has been delayed to Oct. 7 from right after the Chuseok holiday. The date was automatically changed on the vaccine reservation system. “Since the second inoculation date has been pushed back after the Chuseok holiday, I will have to wait six weeks plus one day to get my second shot,” Cho said. “It is questionable whether it is safe to extend the interval from four weeks to more than six weeks.” The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said it is a system error that the interval between the first and second shots was set to more than six weeks in some cases, adding it will adjust the date.



A man surnamed Baek, who got leftover vaccines through the real-time booking system, had his second shot postponed to 2 p.m. on the first day of a new job. He called the KDCA to adjust the vaccination schedule, but could not be reached for an hour. The problem is there was no notice via text or phone call regarding the delay in vaccination schedule. The date of the second shot was automatically changed on the KDCA’s COOV app, an electric certificate.



