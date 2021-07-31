40-year-old frozen wedding cake of Lady Diana to be auctioned. July. 31, 2021 07:46. by Youn-Jong Kim zozo@donga.com.

A large slice from one of the 23 wedding cakes used for the 1981 wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spence will be up for auction on August 11, according to BBC on Thursday. The slice had been frozen for 40 years. The royal couple married at St. Paul's Cathedral on July 29, 1981 and divorced in 1996.



The slice had been frozen and preserved by Moyra Smith, a member of Queen Elizabeth II's household. Her family sold the cake to a collector in 2008 and the collector is putting it up for an auction in 13 years. Its value is estimated to be up to 500 pounds (about 800,000won). "It appears to be in exactly the same good condition, but we advise against eating it," said Chris Albury from Gloucestershire's Dominic Winter Auctioneers.



