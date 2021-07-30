Former Aga Khan Museum CEO to lead History Museum of Canada. July. 30, 2021 07:19. by Min Kim kimmin@donga.com.

Henry Kim (pictured), a second-generation South Korean born in America, has been appointed as the new chief executive officer of the Canadian Museum of History. According to CBC and Radio Canada on Wednesday, Kim was recently chosen as CEO of the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Quebec City. His appointment is waiting for final approvals from the federal government.



A former director of the Aha Khan Museum in Toronto, Henry Kim began to serve in the Islam Museum in 2012 and stepped down in December 2020 after successfully bringing the personal belongings of Aga Khan IV to his museum.



Henry Kim gained a bachelor’s and master’s degree in archeology at Harvard and earned his doctorate in Oxford University. Teaching students at Oxford, he led a project to modernize the Ashmolean Museum of Oxford.



The Canadian Museum of History was founded in 1856 to study Canada’s multi-culture history and promote inter-racial understanding. Its oldest collections include hockey sticks from the 1830s and the first Canadian Beaver stamps from 1851. Mark O’Neill, Kim’s predecessor, resigned in April two months before his planned retirement for workplace harassment.



