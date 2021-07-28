COVID-19 is top-priority between two Koreas, says Cheong Wa Dae. July. 29, 2021 07:43. tree624@donga.com.

The South Korean presidential office Cheong Wa Dae picked COVID-19 as the highest priority agenda to rebuild inter-Korean relations after kicking off with restoring communication hotlines. This remarks hints potential for the two Koreas to cooperate in vaccine and pandemic termination. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un also mentioned “public health crisis” on Wednesday.



“COVID-19 is an imminent issue for both South and North Korea. We will begin discussions on topics with feasibility,” presidential senior secretary Park Su-hyun said in a telephone interview with the Dong-A Ilbo. “COVID-19 is definitely the highest priority topic for both Koreas. We have many commitments with the international society as well.”



North Korean leader Kim said that his country is faced with an unprecedented public health crisis and long-term shutdown, which creates difficulties and challenges equivalent to agonies in a war situation, according to Korea Central News Agency. Discussions on COVID-19 between the two Koreas are expected to accelerate. “Hotline restoration is a start on a basic level, we are planning to create building blocks by building leader-level hotline and video conferencing systems,” said a South Korean government official.



