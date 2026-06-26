US official touts South Korea supply role

"South Korea is a vital partner in strengthening and diversifying supply chains."Jacob Helberg, the U.S. undersecretary of state for economic growth, energy and the environment, emphasized that point in a written interview with The Dong-A Ilbo, saying Washington is working with South Korea and Japan to bolster a trilateral early warning system designed to guard against disruptions in supply chains for strategic products such as semiconductors, critical minerals and battery materials. The mechanism allows the three countries to monitor potential supply shortages in real time and coordinate responses before disruptions escalate.Helberg said the United States would continue pursuing supply chain diversification and risk-reduction measures as part of its broader economic security agenda. The approach reflects Washington's effort to lessen its reliance on China-centric supply networks while building more dependable partnerships with allies such as South Korea. A former senior adviser to software company Palantir, Helberg is regarded as one of the key figures shaping the Donald Trump administration's strategy on strategic technologies, including artificial intelligence, semiconductors and critical minerals, as well as its broader push to realign global supply chains. He is also known for promoting the "Pax Silica" initiative, which seeks to bring together key U.S. partners, including South Korea, to secure reliable supplies of silicon, a critical material for advanced manufacturing, and strengthen their position in strategic competition with China.Helberg said President Donald Trump and President Lee Jae-myung had agreed to work together to stabilize and diversify critical mineral supply chains through cooperation between governments and private industry in mining and refining. "That commitment includes giving priority to critical mineral projects within the $350 billion South Korea-U.S. Strategic Investment Fund," he said. His comments indicate that critical minerals could become a major area of focus for South Korean investment in the United States under agreements reached by the two leaders. He also said implementation of the investment package would significantly increase South Korea's purchases of U.S. energy resources.Jin-Woo Shin niceshin@donga.com