Lee vows peace through strong defense

President Lee Jae-myung on Thursday pledged to build a Korean Peninsula where peace is safeguarded by strong national defense, saying South Korea would protect its people and territory while ensuring that future generations need neither fear war nor fight one. In his first Korean War anniversary ceremony since taking office, Lee reaffirmed his commitment to self-reliant defense and lasting peace on the peninsula.Speaking at a ceremony marking the 76th anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War at the Suwon Convention Center in Gyeonggi Province, Lee said, "I believe this is the clearest way we can repay the heroes who devoted their youth and gave their lives to defend this country." Notably, Lee made no reference to North Korea or its nuclear program in his roughly 2,000-character address. The omission was widely interpreted as a sign that his administration intends to maintain its emphasis on dialogue and engagement with Pyongyang.Lee also pledged expanded support for war veterans, saying that "special sacrifice and dedication in service to the nation deserve special compensation and proper recognition," a principle he described as central to his administration. He noted that revisions to the law governing veterans' benefits took effect on May 20, extending eligibility for membership in veterans' organizations to surviving family members. "We will further strengthen institutional support so that service to the nation is not confined to a single generation but can be proudly carried forward by future generations," he said. At the ceremony, the government posthumously awarded the Chungmu Distinguished Military Service Medal to Kim Jang-seong, an irregular fighter whose wartime contributions had not previously been formally recognized. Lee Young-bok and the late Jeon Ha-jeong received the Hwarang Distinguished Military Service Medal.At a luncheon with veterans later in the day, Lee reflected on the nation's past, saying South Korea had once stood on the brink of collapse. "This was a country that nearly disappeared," he said. "It was the dedication and sacrifice of those who gave their youth and their lives that enabled South Korea to grow into a nation recognized around the world."During a meeting with senior presidential aides at the presidential office, Lee called for a sweeping transformation of the military, arguing that the current conscription-based force centered on infantry units should evolve into a technologically advanced military driven by cutting-edge equipment and expertise. He also advocated a selective recruitment system built around professional soldiers. The remarks echoed comments he made a day earlier during a visit to a Marine Corps unit on Yeonpyeong Island, where he said South Korea should reduce its reliance on conscripts and make military service a viable professional career through expanded recruitment.Hoon-Sang Park tigermask@donga.com