Kim unveils plans for larger warships

North Korea has commissioned its new 5,000-ton destroyer, the Choe Hyon, as Kim Jong Un stepped up calls to strengthen the country's naval capabilities. After vowing at a recent ruling party plenary meeting to bolster North Korea's nuclear forces, Kim used the ship's commissioning ceremony to outline plans for additional warships. Pyongyang aims to build three Choe Hyon-class destroyers by the end of this year and eventually develop 8,000-ton and 10,000-ton strategic guided-missile cruisers.According to the Korean Central News Agency on June 24, Kim said during a commissioning ceremony for the Choe Hyon at Nampho Port the previous day that the vessel had demonstrated the operational and combat capabilities expected of the new class of warship."We have achieved satisfactory results proving that this warship possesses comprehensive operational and combat capabilities," Kim said. "The combat power of our navy will become something beyond imagination."Kim said the days when the navy served primarily as a coastal defense force were over and that it was evolving into a military branch equipped with strategic capabilities. He also stressed the importance of strengthening the navy's nuclear role. Similar remarks were made during a Workers' Party plenary meeting held from June 20 to 22, where he called for expanding strategic military assets and accelerating efforts to reinforce the country's nuclear deterrent.Kim said North Korea should carry out plans during the current five-year program to build two surface combatants larger than the Choe Hyon-class each year, including 10,000-ton cruisers. He also called for the construction of frigates and specialized vessels and for advances in the development and production of underwater weapons systems.Kim added that the Kang Kon, a sister destroyer that capsized during its launch ceremony last year and has recently undergone performance trials, would soon enter service. He also said North Korea intended to launch a series of 10,000-ton strategic warships in the years ahead.Yang Moo-jin, a distinguished professor at the University of North Korean Studies, said the move appeared aimed at expanding North Korea's ability to deploy nuclear-capable assets at sea."In the event of a conflict in the Yellow Sea, North Korea appears intent on responding with the Choe Hyon at the forefront while expanding its maritime nuclear capabilities through the deployment of the Kang Kon, additional production of 10,000-ton warships and the construction of large-scale naval bases," Yang said.He cautioned, however, that further analysis is needed to determine how effective the Choe Hyon would be in modern naval warfare. While heavily armed with missiles, he said, the vessel appears to be designed primarily for offensive operations rather than as an Aegis-type destroyer capable of defending against layered attacks.Na-Ri Shin journari@donga.com