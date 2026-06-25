World Cup shatters group-stage scoring record

The 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America is on course to become the highest-scoring tournament group stage ever. Through June 24, teams had scored 141 goals in 48 matches, surpassing the previous record for the opening phase of a World Cup.Portugal's third goal in a 5-0 win over Uzbekistan in Group K on June 24, scored by Cristiano Ronaldo, was the tournament's 137th through 45 matches. That was enough to eclipse the previous group-stage mark of 136 goals scored across 48 matches at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. The record comes in the first World Cup to feature 48 teams, up from 32, with the group stage expanded from 48 matches to 72.The tournament's official ball, Trionda, has drawn attention for its role in the scoring boom. Constructed with just four panels, the fewest ever used for a World Cup ball, it cuts through the air with greater speed and a less predictable trajectory. One of the clearest examples came when France forward Kylian Mbappé scored against Senegal in a Group I match. From 27.4 meters out, Mbappé unleashed a right-footed strike that flew into the upper-left corner. Senegal goalkeeper Édouard Mendy reacted instantly but never got close. Former England goalkeeper Joe Hart said many goalkeepers are still adjusting. "It travels much faster than expected," he said.The expanded field has also produced more lopsided matchups during the group stage. Germany, a four-time World Cup champion, overwhelmed first-time participant Curaçao 7-1.Weather conditions across North America may be contributing as well. Players have been competing in intense heat and humidity, and fatigue has become increasingly evident late in matches. As concentration fades, defenses have become more vulnerable, particularly in the second half. With 24 group-stage matches still to be played, the tournament's scoring total is likely to rise further.한종호 기자 hjh@donga.com