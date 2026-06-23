Cape Verde draws Uruguay, keeps dream alive

“Hold your heads high. Believe in yourselves. Go forward with courage.”That was the message Ana Candida Evora, the mother of Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha, delivered to the national team in an interview with FIFA on Monday ahead of Cape Verde's Group H match against Uruguay at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.Evora was unable to watch Cape Verde's opening match against tournament favorite Spain on June 16, when her team earned a remarkable 0-0 draw. She could not afford the U.S. visa bond, which can reach as much as $15,000. But after it emerged that Vozinha, who made seven saves against Spain, broke down in tears after the match because his mother could not attend, U.S. authorities granted her a visa, allowing her to watch Monday's game from the stands.The players from Cape Verde, a small island nation of about 520,000 people off Africa's west coast, responded in kind. Once again, they delivered an unlikely result.Cape Verde, ranked 67th in the FIFA rankings, held 16th-ranked Uruguay to a 2-2 draw Monday at Miami Stadium. The result left Cape Verde with two points from its opening two matches. Although level on points with second-place Uruguay, it sits third on goal difference. A favorable result against fourth-place Saudi Arabia, which has one point, on June 27 could send Cape Verde into the Round of 32 in its first World Cup appearance. Spain leads the group with four points.Midfielder Kevin Pina broke the deadlock in the 21st minute with a powerful free kick from more than 30 meters out. His strike slipped through a gap in Uruguay’s defensive wall and curled into the bottom right corner, marking Cape Verde’s first-ever goal in World Cup history.Pina sprinted toward a section of fans waving blue Cape Verde flags, arms outstretched in celebration. Hundreds of Cape Verde supporters rose to their feet, dancing in the stands.According to sports data provider Opta, Cape Verde became the first nation since records began in 1966 to score its first World Cup goal directly from a free kick.Cape Verde later surrendered two goals as Uruguay fought back to take a 2-1 lead. But the underdog struck again in the 61st minute. Forward Helio Varela intercepted a pass from Uruguay defender Matias Olivera and calmly rolled the ball into an empty net after the goalkeeper rushed off his line.Uruguay launched wave after wave of attacks in search of a winner, but Cape Verde held firm as Vozinha kept the goal secure. Watching from a suite at Miami Stadium, Evora cheered on her son while wearing a shirt bearing his name and number and waving the Cape Verde flag. At an official news conference a day earlier, Cape Verde coach Pedro Brito said, “For a country like ours to compete against the best teams in the world means that any child in Africa can dream.”After guiding his team to another improbable draw, Brito reiterated that belief. “I hope we can inspire people not only through football but in every aspect of life,” he said. “No matter what obstacles stand in the way, anyone can achieve something great. I hope no one ever gives up on their dreams.”이소연 기자 always99@donga.com