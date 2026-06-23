Team Korea arrives in sweltering Monterrey

More than 100 members of the South Korean community gathered Monday outside the JW Marriott Hotel Monterrey Valle, where the South Korean national team is staying, waving large national flags and holding banners of support. As players, including captain Son Heung-min of LAFC, emerged from the hotel, the crowd erupted in cheers.Hong Myung-bo's squad arrived in Monterrey on Monday ahead of its final Group A match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. South Korea will face South Africa at 10 a.m. on June 25 at Monterrey Stadium. A draw would be enough to secure a place in the Round of 32.Not everyone waiting outside the hotel was South Korean. Mexican fans also turned out to welcome the team. Mauricio, a 13-year-old Mexican fan, said Son was his favorite player. "He is a leader who gives the team confidence and works harder than anyone else to win," he said. Asked how many goals he expected Son to score against South Africa, he held up three fingers. Yoshito Nishizaki, a 47-year-old Japanese fan, said he came to the hotel hoping to see Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-jae. "It's a rare opportunity to see players from some of the world's biggest clubs up close, and I didn't want to miss it," he said.After leaving Guadalajara, which sits about 1,600 meters above sea level, for Monterrey at roughly 450 meters, Hong's side now faces another obstacle in its bid to beat South Africa: stifling heat. The South Korean squad has been preparing for such conditions since its pre-tournament training camp in Salt Lake City, Utah, where players even underwent heat-acclimatization sessions in 40-degree Celsius hot water.Temperatures in Monterrey reached 34 degrees Celsius on Monday, with the heat index climbing to 40. Stepping outside from an air-conditioned building, the heat hit like a wall.The heat was on full display during Sunday's Group F match between Japan and Tunisia at Monterrey Stadium, which Japan won 4-0. During hydration breaks, players from both teams repeatedly wiped sweat from their faces and drank water. Japan center back Takehiro Tomiyasu of Ajax poured bottled water down the back of his neck to cool off, while Junya Ito of Genk received ice treatment on the sideline.South Korea's match against South Africa is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. local time. Even after sunset, much of the heat absorbed by the pitch during the day is expected to linger. Extreme heat can reduce work rate, limit sprinting and affect decision-making.According to The Athletic, Monterrey's average temperature in June and July over the past decade was 31.1 degrees Celsius, the second-highest among World Cup host cities behind Dallas at 32.2 degrees. While other notoriously hot host cities such as Dallas, Houston and Atlanta have air-conditioned domed stadiums, Monterrey Stadium has an open-roof design.South Korea will be aiming for a third straight group-stage victory in its final World Cup match. At the 2018 World Cup in Russia, it stunned defending champion Germany 2-0. Four years later in Qatar, it came from behind to beat Portugal 2-1 and advance to the knockout stage, marking its first progression at a World Cup held outside South Korea in 12 years. Notably, Facundo Tello of Argentina, who officiated the Portugal match in Qatar, will serve as referee for the South Africa game.몬테레이=한종호 기자 hjh@donga.com