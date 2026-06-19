U.S. Senate backs submarine cooperation with Seoul

As South Korea and the United States step up talks on Seoul's effort to acquire nuclear-powered submarines, the U.S. Senate has directed the Defense Department to evaluate how a South Korean nuclear submarine fleet could affect security in the Pacific.In a report accompanying the fiscal 2027 National Defense Authorization Act released Wednesday, the Senate Armed Services Committee said it supports South Korea-U.S. cooperation in submarine production. The committee said such cooperation could strengthen stability and security in the Indo-Pacific and instructed the secretary of defense, in coordination with the secretary of state, to submit a report to the Senate Armed Services and Foreign Relations committees by Feb. 1, 2027.The committee asked the Pentagon to review the extent of bilateral cooperation on South Korea's nuclear-powered submarine program, assess its impact on Indo-Pacific security, evaluate any nuclear proliferation risks associated with the program, and examine the cost of operating a nuclear-powered submarine fleet and its effect on Seoul's push to regain wartime operational control.Some analysts say the Senate could take a cautious approach to sensitive issues such as fuel supply arrangements for nuclear-powered submarines, depending on the Pentagon's findings. Even so, the committee's decision to formally back submarine cooperation between South Korea and the United States is likely to be welcomed in Seoul.South Korea and the United States launched their first round of follow-up talks on June 2 to implement security agreements reached at a recent summit, including discussions on Seoul's pursuit of nuclear-powered submarines. Among the most sensitive issues are how reactor fuel would be supplied and whether the two countries need to revise their bilateral nuclear cooperation agreement.Under the current accord, U.S.-origin uranium can be transferred only for civilian and commercial use. Providing nuclear fuel for military assets such as nuclear-powered submarines would therefore require a separate agreement between Seoul and Washington.장은지 jej@donga.com